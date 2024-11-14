WANTED: Three men wanted for murder of University of Fort Hare VC’s bodyguard believed to be hiding in KZN

A warrant of arrest has been issued for three men allegedly linked to the murder of University of Fort Hare Vice-Chancellor Sakhele Buhlungu’s bodyguard. Mboneni Vesele, 52, was shot and killed while inside the professor’s vehicle in January 2023.

This week national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the South Africa Police Services (SAPS) had obtained three J50 warrant of arrests. They have been identified as Bafana Chiliza, 24, Nkosiyazi ‘Dipopoz’ Maphumulo, 28, and Siphiwo ‘Spijojo’ Jejane, 35. “The trio is believed to be in hiding between KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape provinces.

“The trio is wanted for the murder of Mboneli Vesele who was employed by the University of Fort Hare (UFH) as a body guard of the vice-chancellor. “On 6 January 2023, Vesele was seated in his vehicle outside the vice-chancellor's residence in the Eastern Cape when he was assassinated by three suspects who were driving a maroon vehicle. “Vesele sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was confirmed dead at the scene. A murder case was opened at Alice police station for investigation,” Mathe said.

She said an intensive investigation by the National Task Team investigating Political have arrested 10 suspects to date which include three varsity employees. “It is alleged the suspects orchestrated the whole thing in order to be awarded security tenders.” Police are appealing to anyone who might have information about the whereabouts of the suspects to contact the Investigating Officers Warrant Officer Nkosi on 082 557 5789, Sergeant Mokoena on 081 851 7758 and Sergeant Khorommbi on 063 695 8590.