War on women: Police want your help to find kidnapped Nkangala manager and her driver

Pretoria - The police in Mpumalanga have intensified calls for community members to come forward with information that could assist in finding kidnapped Nkangala District Municipality manager Maggie Skosana and her driver, Gugu Mtsweni. The two have been missing since Thursday morning, after they were kidnapped outside the municipal offices, allegedly by a group of men impersonating police officers.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said investigations into the kidnapping were wide, and police were also looking into whether the case was linked to Skosana’s work. “We are not going to close our net… we have opened all the doors. There is a possibility that it might be possible that this is something that has to do with her work but, at the same time, there is a possibility that it might be a pure criminal activity, or it is something new that we haven’t seen in our province,” said Mohlala. Help us find my sister Maggie Skosana and her PA Gugu Mtsweni 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 Please retweet! pic.twitter.com/xaJheAJm9x — Pertunia Mtsweni (@Brianna1_0) October 23, 2022 “We do not want to narrow our scope… we are investigating all the aspects.”

Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said that strangely, no verifiable ransom calls had been received but opportunistic individuals had been calling, trying to fleece the families. “Like I’m saying, it is a unique case on its own. The way it is, it becomes very much difficult because it is so strange that we have not received any calls… We talk to the families, and they work hand in hand with us,” said Mohlala. Help us find these two ladies who were kidnapped on Thursday in Middelburg. Gugu Mtsweni and Maggie Skosana. # Pirates #sundowns #dstvdelicious #Mseleku # Saps #Zuma #Anc#malema pic.twitter.com/A2x52AkXMN — Mrs Gumbi (@lubisill) October 22, 2022 “Ever since the incident happened on Thursday, there have been opportunistic people coming forward, saying: ‘We want to say we have these people; pay a ransom.”

Last week, the police in Mpumalanga raised the alarm on the kidnapping. “According to information, it is alleged that the victims were attacked at the municipality premises gate before they could enter. Reports at the police’s disposal indicates that the victims were stopped by suspects in a white sedan wearing police uniforms,” said Mohlala at the time. “Both vehicles were seen driving in the same direction, following each other. Immediately after the incident was reported, police launched an investigation and the victim's vehicle was recovered. (It has been) abandoned in one of the surrounding mines.”

Skosana’s wheelchair and other property believed to belong to the missing women were also found in the vehicle. “Anyone who can assist police in locating the alleged kidnapped victims or who have information regarding the whereabouts of the alleged kidnappers, can contact Lieutenant Colonel Mandla Motha atn 082 462 2746. Alternatively, members of the public can call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111or send information via My SAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous,” the police said. Since last week, dramatic CCTV footage has been circulating, showing the kidnapping of a Chinese businesswoman who was seized at gunpoint from a liquor store in Bellville in the Western Cape.