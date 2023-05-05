Warden arrested after cops find drugs, cellphones and cash in raid Standerton prison raid

A Standerton Correctional Centre warden has been arrested after police confiscated contraband items during a raid at the facility. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, said the official was nabbed at his home, on Thursday.

“Police operationalised information received whereby members from Standerton Crime Intelligence, Standerton K9 and Correctional Service personnel followed up the alibi of the member who is involved in drug smuggling. “A search was conducted and one sachet of crystal meth weighing 9g, 19 plastic bags of dagga weighing 1 856kg, seven cellphones, six cellphone chargers, seven sim cards and an undisclosed amount of cash was recovered and confiscated,” Mohlala said. Standerton Correctional Centre warden has been arrested after police confiscated contraband items during a raid at the facility. Picture: SAPS The official is expected to appear in the Standerton District Court for possession of drugs and other items.

Mohlala said the investigation will determine if the suspect is involved in drug smuggling and an additional charge might be added. Provincial commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela welcomed the arrest and said there is no room for rotten potatoes in the security cluster. In January, inmates at the Boksburg Correctional Centre “became unruly” and barricaded a sectional gate during a search operation.