Warrant Officer accused of stealing bail money from court granted R30,000 bail

A police detective has been arrested for allegedly stealing bail payments, traffic and admission of guilt fines worth R29,000 for her personal gain. The officer allegedly stole the funds which were meant to be transferred to the Bela Bela Magistrate's Court.

Warrant Officer Matshidiso Virginia Sealetsa, 47, attached to SAPS Rust de Winter, was arrested on Wednesday. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the money was allegedly stolen between September 20, 2022, and February 24, 2023. Ledwaba said Sealetsa, who was tasked with performing her duty as a visible policing commander, was tasked with the collection of bail monies, traffic fines, and admission of guilt fines from the community service centre to deliver to the court.

“Sealetsa failed to deliver these payments or fines to the clerk of court to deposit, and instead she allegedly used the money for her personal gain. "A suspicion was raised during inspection when the receipts were not attached on fourteen occasions, amounting to over R29,000," said Ledwaba. Police said a thorough investigation led to the police officer’s arrest on Wednesday.

Ledwaba added that Sealetsa was granted R3,000 bail upon appearance before the Bela-Bela Magistrate's Court facing charges of theft. "She will appear again on August 1 2023 while investigations continue," Ledwaba said. The Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, warned that dishonest and corrupt officials will suffer the consequences of their criminal conduct