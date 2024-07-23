WATCH: Bomb threat at Durban Magistrate’s Court, Zandile Gumede trial halted

People were evacuated from the Durban Magistrate's Court on Tuesday morning, following a bomb threat call. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Nethsuinda said the provincial Explosives and K9 units of the South African Police Service (SAPS) were conducting a precautionary search and were sweeping the court situated at the corners of Somtseu Road and Stalwart Simelane Street.

“This is after an unknown person called the court and announced that there was a bomb which he said would go off at 10.30am.” Nethsuinda said the building was evacuated as a precaution.

One of the big cases that was being heard is the Zandile Gumede trial which is being held in-camera. The former eThekwini mayor faces 21 charges pertaining to a Durban Solid Waste tender worth R300 million The part-trial resumed in the Durban High Court on Monday.

These charges include conspiracy to commit corruption, corruption, fraud, money laundering, racketeering, contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and the Municipal Systems Act. Advocate Paul Jorgenson dismissed rumours that it had anything to do with the case saying that it was almost 100 days of the trial sitting. It was unclear when cases will resume.