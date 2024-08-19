WATCH: Driver arrested after repeatedly ramming car into Ballito restaurant entrance

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have arrested a 50-year-old man after he repeatedly rammed his vehicle into a restaurant entrance after he was told to leave. Speaking to IOL, Nikos Coalgrill Greek restaurant owner Tania Tsiantos, said the man came into the restaurant with his girlfriend on Sunday afternoon.

"They were very intoxicated. They sat down and ordered their starters," she said.

Tsiantos said the couple started to get rowdy and it was a busy Sunday afternoon, and customers complained about the noise. "We asked them to lower their voices and the woman got up and started screaming and kicking the furniture," she said. The couple were asked to leave and shouted that they were not going to pay for their meals.

Tsiantos said her husband escorted the couple out of the restaurant. Tsiantos's husband took photographs of the couple's vehicle registration plate to report them over their failure to pay, and that’s when the man then swore at him and began to allegedly assault him. "My husband retaliated and security intervened. The man came back into the restaurant and started hitting and banging on the walls. We called security and he was escorted out," she said.

An emotional Tsiantos said there was quite a bit of blood outside the restaurant from the altercation and she asked staff to clean the area. "When I went outside to check if the place had been cleaned, I was talking to two ladies who were going camping. I saw the man in his vehicle, pointing at me. He then drove into the glass door," she recalled. Tsiantos said she feared for her life and ran for cover. She said other patrons in the restaurant and staff ducked for cover.

Police have arrested a man who repeatedly rammed his Nissan Magnite into a restaurant entrance on Sunday. Picture: IPSS "There is another restaurant and people thought the walls were going to cave in. We were so scared," she said.

Tsiantos said some customers left without paying for their meals, while orders had to be cancelled. Tsiantos added that the man was a well-known local in the area. She said her husband was at the doctor for an appointment and was considering opening a case against the man.

Tsiantos said she and her husband had taken ownership of the restaurant in 2021. Meanwhile, KZN police have confirmed that the man is due to appear in court on Monday. Police spokesperson, Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo added that he faces a charge of reckless and negligent driving.

Nikos Coalgrill Greek was closed on Monday for clean up and repair work. Police and onlookers at the scene. Picture: Supplied