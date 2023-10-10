WATCH: Driver praised for knocking into gun-wielding man on busy Cape highway

A local driver has been praised on social media after he rammed into a gun-wielding man at the side of a Cape highway. In a 28-second video, dated October 4, 2023, that has since gone viral on social media, the motorist is seen travelling on the highway behind a bakkie and a minibus taxi.

The motorist slows down while the vehicle in front of him turns right. The gunmen can be seen sitting at the side of the highway, and as the motorist slows down, the gunman gets up, runs towards him, and points a firearm. The motorist does not stop; he continues driving and hits the gunman.

The video is accompanied by a warning to other drivers. "Please be aware on Mew Way heading to the N2 or R300, especially if you're driving a marked company vehicle. This is my second incident on this stretch since June. They seem to be targeting marked vehicles because they know we have company laptops. Safe week ahead," the post states.

Scores of social media users have praised the man for his actions. The video comes just weeks after a Bluff woman rammed over a suspect accused of stealing her handbag only moments before. Sandy-Lee Ward was accosted by two men while exiting a shopping centre. The incident was caught on CCTV cameras. Moments later, another CCTV camera angle shows her mowing over the man. He has since been arrested. Ward has not been charged.