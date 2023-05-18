WATCH: Emergency service dash to scene of ‘dead body’ in Westville river - but it was only a prop

‘’Our members are on a scene in an upmarket Durban suburb, where it seems there is a dead body under very suspicious circumstances. Scene is being treated as a crime scene and awaiting SAPS,’’ emergency response group, Mobi-Claw911 shared on their Facebook page.

Emergency teams rushed to a Durban suburb on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a report of a dead body floating in a river.

In a follow-up post, Mobi-Claw911 operations director, Wynand Laatz, confirmed that the ‘’body’’ was a prop from a movie shot in the area and the prop had been left in the river.

Laatz said the necessary teams, including Metro Police Search & Rescue, responded to the scene in Westville and officers abseiled down to the river only to discover that it was blankets wrapped up to look like a dead body.

He said it was a waste of emergency services' resources.