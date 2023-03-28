WATCH: Five in custody over AKA murder are now on the way to Durban with the police

A group of five men, apprehended by police in connection with the murder of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, are expected to travel from Cape Town to KwaZulu-Natal where they will be further questioned. The arrests were made by specialised policing units at the weekend.

AKA and his friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were shot dead on Florida Road, Durban, more than seven weeks ago. The Sunday Tribune initially reported that at least three men were arrested following a breakthrough in the case on Sunday. "According to a source close to the investigation into the rapper's killing, the suspects were arrested in Cape Town and were in police custody," the newspaper initially reported.

However, police management in both KZN and the Western Cape are yet to confirm the events of Sunday, where the first three suspects were taken into police custody and handcuffed at a Cape Town shopping centre. Sources close to the investigation have told IOL that three of the men were nabbed at the Erica Square in Belhar, an area known to be gang territory. They said one of the suspects is linked to a string of taxi killings in Empangeni in northern KwaZulu-Natal, according to Netwerk24.

The men were traced to the Western Cape following a string of crimes in KZN. The police's investigation led officers to Belhar where they observed the gang's movements before apprehending them. The three men arrested in connection with the murder of SA rapper, Kiernan Forbes. Picture: Supplied

Officers also found a white Mercedes-Benz, believed to have been used as a getaway car on the night of AKA and Tibz’s murder. It is alleged that the shooters travelled along Peter Mokaba Ridge and into Cato Crest following the shooting. The car was recovered in Mayville, and not uMlazi as reported earlier.

By Tuesday, it was reported that two more men had been taken in for questioning. IOL understands that the five have not been formally charged as yet. They are said to be travelling to KZN where they will be questioned. AKA and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane were shot dead in Durban on Friday, February 10.