WATCH: Former eThekwini ward councillor Sunil Brijmohan shot dead

Durban - [WARNING: Graphic visuals] Former eThekwini ward councillor Sunil Brijmohan was shot dead on Friday morning in Amanzimtoti. A chilling video of the shooting has been circulating on social media.

It shows Brijmohan, councillor for ward 90 in Isipingo, being approached by two men walking on foot. One of the men points a firearm at Brijmohan and he falls to the ground. Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the incident took place on Friday morning at 8:41am in Amanzimtoti.

[WARNING: Graphic visuals] “A 46-year-old man was walking at Cato Crest in Amanzimtoti when he was fatally shot on the head by two unknown suspects. “The suspect fled the scene on foot. The motive for the killing is unknown. A case of murder was opened at Amanzimtoti police station for investigation.”

Aiden David, Chairman of Isipingo CPF said they were shocked and devastated. He said Brijmohan had been at his construction site when the incident took place. David said details surrounding the shooting are being probed.

“This incident shows the lawlessness that exists. There is no value for life.” He said Brijmohan’s wife and two children were shattered. Former Isipingo ANC activist, Mervyn Naidoo expressed his shock.