WATCH: Free State premier’s official residence engulfed in flames

Durban - A month after Free State Premier Mxolisi Dukwana took up office, his official home has gone up in flames. The home in Bloemfontein caught fire at around 9:30am on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the premier’s office no one was injured. The premier’s spokesperson Sello Dithebe said the roof caved in, damaging the top floor of the home. He told IOL no one had been home at the time of the fire.

“The premier and his family had not moved into the home officially. It was undergoing renovations.” He added furniture and other valuables had been damaged. Dithebe said firefighters were at the scene and the fire was contained.

He said further updates would be provided. In February Sisi Ntombela resigned as Free State premier. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the national office of the ANC had chosen to go with Dukwana due to his superior understanding of the issues in the province, IOL reported.

In March Dukwana did a cabinet reshuffle. At the time ActionSA called for focus on basic rights IOL reported. ActionSA Free State provincial chairperson, Patricia Kopane, said the provincial government was teetering towards a state of complete collapse.