WATCH: Gauteng motorist runs over man with bakkie following dispute

The incident unfolded on April 5, 2025, in Rivonia, Sandton and culminated in a tragic and violent confrontation that ended in the victim being run over multiple times.

In a shocking incident that has left people reeling, Gauteng police are searching for a motorist implicated in the brutal death of a man following a heated dispute.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, said police received a complaint regarding the incident and upon arrival, they found a man lying on the side of the road with injuries all over his body.

"The paramedics declared him dead on the scene. According to information at hand, the victim reportedly argued with the shop owner and allegedly hit the shop owner's vehicle with a brick, breaking the windscreen. The shop owner reportedly came out and drove over his body several times before fleeing the scene," said Nevhuhulwi.

The horrifying incident was captured on video, which has since circulated online. The 38-second clip captures the disbelief of onlookers as they witness the driver’s callous actions, with the anguished cries of a distraught woman attempting to intervene going unheard. Despite her desperate pleas to stop the attack, the driver displayed no mercy, running over the helpless man several more times.