WATCH: Handcuffed man tries to escape from kidnappers, suspects later hand themselves over to police

Pretoria - A terrifying video of a handcuffed man trying to escape from his kidnappers at an Engen service station in eMalahleni while a petrol attendant merely looks on has been circulating on social media.
According to the Carletonville Herald, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon at Engen Broadway Motors in eMalahleni.
In the video, a man emerges from a rear door of a Toyota Avanza with his hands bound behind his back. As he tries to get away, a man pulls him back into the car by his shirt, while another runs to the car and pushes him back inside it.
As the powerless victim is desperately trying to get away from his kidnappers, a petrol pump attendant filling the car merely watches as the man tries to escape and does not try to intervene or call for help.
According to the Roodepoort Record, the victim is 34-year-old Glenton van den Heever. He told police he was kidnapped in Reyno Ridge in eMalahleni while he was working in someone’s garden.
It was further reported that he told police that, after he tried to escape at the filling station, his kidnappers threatened to chop him up and dispose of his body parts in a dam.
However, he was later dropped off next to the N12 near Delmas.
Witbank police spokesperson Captain Eddie Hall told the Roodepoort Record that after the incident three suspects aged 27, 31 and 35 came to the police station and handed themselves over.
Criminals are enjoying themselves in this country 🤞🏿 pic.twitter.com/aXmDaIoG4S— Ama (@Ama_thegreat) January 19, 2023
IOL