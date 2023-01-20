WATCH: Handcuffed man tries to escape from kidnappers, suspects later hand themselves over to police

Pretoria - A terrifying video of a handcuffed man trying to escape from his kidnappers at an Engen service station in eMalahleni while a petrol attendant merely looks on has been circulating on social media.

According to the Carletonville Herald, the incident took place on Thursday afternoon at Engen Broadway Motors in eMalahleni.

In the video, a man emerges from a rear door of a Toyota Avanza with his hands bound behind his back. As he tries to get away, a man pulls him back into the car by his shirt, while another runs to the car and pushes him back inside it.

As the powerless victim is desperately trying to get away from his kidnappers, a petrol pump attendant filling the car merely watches as the man tries to escape and does not try to intervene or call for help.