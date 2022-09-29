WATCH: ‘It’s a pity it’s quite a close relative’ - Police Minister Bheki Cele on magistrate van Rooyen’s murder

Durban - National Police Minister Bheki Cele attended the court appearance of the Mitchells Plain teenager charged for the murder of Western Cape magistrate Romay van Rooyen.
An 18-year-old made his first appearance in the Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
Van Rooyen was found dead in her home Red Roman Street, Marina Da Gama, on September 10. She had reportedly been strangled.
Speaking outside court, Cele said that the Hawks had taken over the investigation two weeks ago.
He said police believed they have sufficient prima facie evidence that has been collected by the police.
“It’s a pity a relative, quite a close relative, a young man that appeared in court.”
Cele said while investigations were ongoing, the post-mortem results revealed that the person was murdered and did not die naturally.
“We believe that we have the right person and we will be able to prove that in court.”
