WATCH: KZN commissioner says police election operations will continue across the province

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, says while the community's panic is understandable, police are prepared for any eventualities. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of a drug bust in Durban North, he said police have been deployed across the province in the build up to the elections, during the elections and officers will remain on duty post elections.

"The anxiety from the public is understandable but they can take comfort in knowing that we have the law in this country. We have law enforcement officers like ourselves to protect the citizens. "When we assess the possibilities of many things that might happen, we play out different scenarios and we plan accordingly," he said. Mkhwanazi said for every election, police plan for prior, during and post elections.

He said perhaps there was no focus on how police were deployed but police have been working in various areas of the province. Earlier this week, national police commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, announced the deployment of additional police officers to the province.

"This is the third deployment of additional police officers to KZN covering the pre, during and post elections phase to maintain stability throughout the province," explained national police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe. She said the first group of more than 200 members were deployed early in May while the second contingency of over 300 were deployed during the elections period. "The latest deployment of more than 300 Public Order Policing members is meant to bolster policing operations in the post elections phase," she said.