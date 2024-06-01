Independent Online
Saturday, June 1, 2024

WATCH: KZN police arrest 24 suspects for election-related crimes

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi (middle) briefs the media at the KZN Results Operation Centre. He is pictured with KZN SAPS spokesperson, Col Robert Netshiunda and Picture: Se-Anne Rall/IOL

Published 8m ago

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has praised police officers deployed to the various voting stations during the elections.

Addressing the media at the KZN elections results operation centre on Friday, Mkhwanazi said to date, police have opened 68 elections-related cases and arrested 24 suspects.

He said in the lead up to Wednesdays’ national and provincial results, police had their hands full attending to over 900 protests. Mkhwanazi said while 690 were peaceful, police had to ensure calm and restore law and order at the remaining scenes.

“eThekwini and the uGu districts were the most affected. The cases registered and arrests made, range from pointing and discharging of firearms, removing and concealing voting material, prohibiting or obstructing officials in their duties, intimidation, removing of posters, firearm possession, different forms of assault and fraud,” he said.

“Of the 24 arrested, three are still in custody while the rest have been released on bail conditions.”

Mkhwanazi added that police were still investigating the circumstances around the murders of three people in Muden in the KZN Midlands as well as a murder reported in Hammarsdale and another in Wartburg. He said none of the murders were related to the elections.

Meanwhile, the search for a missing ballot box continues.

According to Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) General Manager Granville Abrahams, said the ballot box was transported in an open bakkie from a voting station in the province.

He said the ballot box, containing votes that had already been counted, went missing in transit from the voting station Matamzana Dube School in VD 43412767, KZN282, uMhlathuze in the King Cetshwayo District Municipality.

He added that the votes had been counted and they have been recorded on the results slip.

IOL News

