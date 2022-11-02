WATCH: KZN police investigate public violence case after Chatsworth residents stone cops

Durban - Police in Chatsworth are investigating a case of public violence after officers were attacked in Savannah Park. It is alleged that the police officers had gone into the area to pick up a suspect in the case of a missing person.

KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said the suspect had pointed out the location of the victim’s remains to Chatsworth SAPS detectives. “As police were returning to their vehicle, a group of people from the community became violent and threw stones at the police. Two police sustained injuries and a state vehicle was also damaged. The matter is still under investigation,” Gwala said. In videos uploaded on social media, residents can be seen throwing rocks and stones at passing SAPS vehicles, some marked and some unmarked.

Resident Mohamed B Khan said that due to the irresponsible behaviour of the community, Chatsworth SAPS is left with one less vehicle. According to Daily News, two detectives were left injured, including a seasoned detective; one civilian was injured; one VW Amarok was stripped at the scene and would probably have to be written off; while five additional vehicles were damaged and would need to be repaired.

