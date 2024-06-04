WATCH: KZN police urge hospitals to be on the lookout for suspects following Phoenix shootout

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, is urging hospitals in the greater Durban area to be on alert for wounded suspects, following a shootout in Phoenix in the early hours of Tuesday morning. “Nearby hospitals and medical centres have been informed about the shootout and that they should report any patient with suspected gunshot wounds to the police,” police said.

"Anyone who might have information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects who escaped is urged to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111."

— Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) June 4, 2024 This comes after two cash-in-transit suspects were killed following a shootout with police. According to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a multidisciplinary team involving officers from the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (the Hawks), Provincial Tracking and Tracing Team, Tactical Response Team (TRT) and K9 Unit were searching for the suspects who had committed a cash-in-transit robbery in Kranskop on Monday afternoon.

“After an extensive search throughout the night, the suspects were spotted at Bhamshela in Tongaat early this morning and having defied police's instruction to stop, a high speed chase continued,” he said. Netshiunda added that the suspects' vehicle then crashed against a lamp pole along the Phoenix Highway and the suspects got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the police. “A shootout ensued and two suspects were fatally shot, one next to the vehicle whereas the other was shot inside a residence where he had run into as he continued shooting at the police,” he said.

“Three rifles and a pistol, several rounds of ammunition as well as an undisclosed amount of money were found in possession of the suspects.” Police teams on the ground where two suspects were shot dead and a third wounded following a shootout in Phoenix in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied

Police teams on the ground where two suspects were shot dead and a third wounded following a shootout in Phoenix in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture: Supplied Netshiunda added that one suspect was later arrested after he was located at a block of flats with gunshot wounds. “The search for the other suspects is under way with police following blood stains into the bushes. Though no police officer was injured, a police vehicle was sprayed with bullets from the suspects,” he said.

The men are linked to a group of suspects who were killed in KwaXimba recently.