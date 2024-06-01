WATCH: KZN police urge party supporters to celebrate responsibly as vote count nears completion

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said police would remain on high alert following the release of the election results. Speaking to the media on the sidelines at the KZN Results Operation Centre at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre (ICC), he said police teams were still busy with operations throughout the election period, with the understanding that there would be those celebrating and those who would be saddened by the results.

“We as law enforcement anticipate that there are some who are not responsible who may celebrate and provoke others,” he said. KZN’s top cop said they were also tracking intelligence and monitoring the province.

KZN SAPS PC LtGen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi urges political leaders to encourage supporters to celebrate responsibly. #electionsresults @IOL pic.twitter.com/kNPru85uyX — Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) June 1, 2024 He further urged political parties and leaders to tell supporters to celebrate responsibly.

“We appeal to those who will emerge victorious to celebrate responsibly. Police will be out there to ensure that no law is broken during this period. Supporters of various political parties should avoid provoking others and those provoked, should upload the law,” he warned. KZN SAPS PC LtGen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says police will remain on alert following the #electionresults which are expected to be released within the 7 day period as per #TheIEC @IOL pic.twitter.com/NXNctqBL1l

— Se-Anne Rall (@seannerall) June 1, 2024 Meanwhile, police in KZN have opened 68 elections-related cases and arrested 24 suspects. He said in the lead up to Wednesdays’ national and provincial results, police had their hands full attending to over 900 protests. Mkhwanazi said while 690 were peaceful, police had to ensure calm and restore law and order at the remaining scenes.