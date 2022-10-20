WATCH: KZN security team weaves through busy N2 traffic to catch wanted housebreaking suspects

Durban - Two men, believed to be behind a spate of housebreakings in areas north of the Durban CBD, have been arrested following a high-speed chase on the busy N2 freeway on Thursday. The apprehended suspects were arrested in April on charges of attempted housebreaking in Avoca.

Marshall Security’s Tyron Powell said they were alerted to an incident in Avoca where residents reported seeing men jumping over a property wall. “The suspects were disturbed and then jumped back out of the property and into a getaway vehicle, which was a blue Kia Soul. The suspects fled in an unknown direction,” he said. Response teams were advised to be on the lookout for the vehicle, which was spotted in the same area two hours after the initial alert.

Powell said teams were dispatched to intercept the vehicle and a high-speed chase ensued. “Members of our special operations team were immediately activated to assist our armed response officers who joined in the chase on Chris Hani Road, heading towards the N2 freeway. “Members of the SAPS Phoenix Trio Crimes Unit also then joined in the high-speed chase as the suspects joined the N2 south freeway from Chris Hani Road,” he said in a statement.

The men eventually stopped along the N2 freeway and alighted from the vehicle. Powell said two suspects were apprehended while a third managed to flee into a nearby bush. “Upon searching the suspects’ vehicle, various housebreaking implements were found together with overall clothing, which could possibly be used by the suspects to change their clothing description after committing a crime.

