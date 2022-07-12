WATCH: Latest tavern shooting in Mamelodi leaves one dead

Pretoria – A 33-year-old man was shot dead in yet another tavern shooting, this time at the Monaco Tavern in Mamelodi, Tshwane. According to Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello, the incident took place in the early hours of Monday.

Sello said that three armed suspects who were wearing balaclavas arrived at the venue and found a group of people sitting around and started firing shots in the air. They then allegedly shot one person, fatally wounding the victim. “The trio fired in the air before approaching the 33-year-old man and shooting him twice,” Sello said. Mamelodi Pretoria tavern shooting. One person has been killed. #CrimeWatch pic.twitter.com/driwgoDtze — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) July 12, 2022 She said the motive for the shooting is still unknown and the police are investigating a case of murder.

“Anyone with information that is relevant to the case and can lead to the arrest of suspects is urged to contact the SAPS Crime Stop number 0860010111 or their nearest police alternatively anonymous tip-offs can also be reported on MySaps app,” Sello added. The Mamelodi shooting comes after South Africa experienced a bloody weekend which left more than 20 people shot dead in taverns across the country. In Gauteng, there was a mass tavern shooting in Orlando, Soweto, where 15 patrons were shot dead at Mdlalose’s tavern.

One victim was confirmed dead on Tuesday bringing the death toll to 16. In the East Rand township of Katlehong, two more people were killed during a shooting in a tavern. In KwaZulu-Natal, four people were mowed down by armed men in Samukelisiwe Tavern in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg.

Twenty-seven people were left wounded in the three separate incidents. On Monday, KwaZulu-Natal’s police commissioner confirmed two suspects were arrested for the shooting at Samukelisiwe Tavern and Restaurant in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg. The police reports suggest that the occupants of a VW Polo hatchback with Pietermaritzburg registration plates were seen on CCTV cameras jumping out of the vehicle, entering the Sweetwaters tavern and opening fire immediately.

