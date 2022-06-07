WATCH LIVE: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes amid bombshell that crime scene could’ve been tampered with

Johannesburg – The trial of the five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa continues today at the Pretoria High Court. Meyiwa was killed in his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s house in Vosloorus, Boksburg, on October 26, 2014.

Mthobisi Mncube, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthokoziseni Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for Meyiwa’s murder. The five are also charged with attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of firearms without a license, and possession of ammunition. Yesterday was another bruising day on the stand for Sergeant Thabo Johannes Mosia. His cross examination by Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represents accused number five Fisokuhle Ntuli, revealed that the crime scene may have been cleaned between the time Meyiwa was shot and the time it took for Mosia to arrive at the crime scene.

This would have been tantamount to tampering with the crime scene. Mshololo presented two statements shown in the trial that point to a woman being seen cleaning the house after the shooting. The defence had previously said there was a witness statement by Gugu Ngubeni that referred to a person named Maggie Phiri who was seen cleaning the house after the shooting.

According to the statement, Phiri had been seen collecting beer bottles from the floor. She stated that she did not want people to be aware that there had been drinking at the house. Mosia had previously testified that he too had seen two alcoholic beverages, which he swabbed for DNA testing.

Mshololo then put it to Mosia that based on these statements there was no way of him knowing what had been removed or may have been planted at the crime scene. Advocate Mshololo asked Mosia if he had conducted blood tests on any of the individuals that were present at the scene, he said that it was not his job to do so. Court proceedings will continue today and it is expected that Mosia will be bringing his qualifications to court as requested by Advocate Mshololo.

