WATCH LIVE: Tumelo Madlala testifies at Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Johannesburg - After delayed start to proceedings on Tuesday, Senzo Meyiwa’s friend Tumelo Madlala is now testifying at the murder trial of the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper.
Madlala had been scheduled to start his testimony on Monday, but proceedings had to be postponed to Tuesday as he did not secure a flight in time from Durban.
On Tuesday morning, as Madlala arrived at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, there was more drama as television journalists from the SABC News, eNCA and Newzroom Afrika hounded Madlala for comment as he entered the courtroom.
The standoff lasted minutes as the television cameras followed Madlala through the corridors of the court seeking comment from him.
He evaded them and would not speak.
Broadcast journalists asked to leave Senzo Meyiwa trial
LIVE FEED: Third witness takes the stand in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial advocate Zandile Mshololo pokes holes in cop’s testimony
Senzo Meyiwa trial: Second police officer Cop denies there was a four hour delay in reporting fatal shooting
Cop who responded to Senzo Meyiwa shooting denies taking Thabo Mosia from hospital to house
When the proceedings finally got away, State prosecutor Advocate George Baloyi raised concern with the media practitioners behaviour with Judge Tshifiwa Maumela.
It was later ordered that the three television broadcasters would be banned from proceedings on Tuesday.
The decision was later reversed and cameras were allowed into the courtroom for proceedings from 1.45pm.
The media was ordered not to publish Madlala’s face during his testimony.
The trial continues with Madlala explaining to the court how Meyiwa was shot dead in October 2014.
Follow the proceedings below:
Five accused are standing trial for the murder of the former soccer star who was killed at his peak.
The five men are Muzikawukhulelwa Sthemba Sibiya, 34, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, 30, Mthobisi Prince Ncube, 36, and Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, 35, and Sifikuhle Nkani Ntuli.
The trial continues.
IOL