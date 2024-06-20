WATCH: Man plunges to his death after crashing through Durban mall wall

An elderly man was killed after his vehicle ploughed through a wall on the fourth level of the parking lot, at a Durban shopping centre.

"Paramedics arrived on scene to find carnage as they found a single vehicle which was on the top floor of the shopping centre parking lot had somehow lost control and ploughed through the parking wall coming to rest on the road below on its roof.

“The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was found severely entrapped in the wreckage, having sustained major injuries, and unfortunately there was nothing Paramedics could do for the man and he was declared deceased on the scene. The man is believed to be in his 70s,” Jamieson said.

He added that teams from the eThekwini Fire Department, South African Police Service (SAPS) Search and Rescue and Metro Police Search and Rescue had to use the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment to cut the man free.

“At this stage the events leading up to the crash is unknown, however, SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further,” he said.