WATCH: Moment when suspects crash car into Glenwood street pole, caught on camera

Durban - Video footage has emerged of a car crash in Glenwood where a group of suspects smashed into a street pole during an apparent high speed chase that ended in serious injuries. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson, said three people were injured in the collision at the intersection of Albert Dhlomo and Evans roads on Thursday morning.

He said paramedics arrived to find police at the scene. "SAPS said it was in fact a crime scene as the one vehicle involved was alleged to have suspects in it, which was being chased for involvement in a crime. Paramedics assessed the scene and found that one person, a driver in the one vehicle was severely entrapped in the wreckage with severe injuries, Jamieson said.

He added that whilst Advanced Life Support paramedics worked to stabilise him the Durban Fire Department used the Jaws of Life and other hydraulic equipment to cut the man free.

"The driver and his passenger were treated on scene before being transported to a nearby hospital under police guard. Video footage has emerged of a car crash in Glenwood where a group of suspects crashed into a street pole during an apparent high speed chase. Picture: ALS Paramedics

The driver from the second vehicle had sustained moderate injuries and was treated on scene before being transported to a nearby hospital as well," he added. In a separate crash, 12 people were injured in a multiple vehicle pile up on the N3 near Canongate Road. "Once all stabilised on the scene all the injured were transported to various Durban Hospitals for the further care that they required," Jamieson said.