WATCH: Murder-accused Grayson Beare deemed mentally fit to stand trial

Murder-accused Grayson Beare was declared mentally fit to stand trial. The 44-year-old made a second appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

He has been charged with the mother of Glenmore mother, Halima Hoosen-Preston and the attempted murder of her husband and son. Beare allegedly entered the couple’s home in the early hours of June 2, and stabbed several family members. The victim’s 10-year-old daughter told police that the suspect said he was stabbing them because of their support for Palestine.

However, the Preston family released a statement this weekend denying that the attack was linked to political or religious beliefs. During court proceedings on Tuesday, Senior State Advocate Calvin Govender told the court that a District Surgeon’s report found that Beare was mentally fit and able to stand trial.

He said the State intended to oppose bail for the Schedule 6 offence. When asked by the defence on what grounds they intended on opposing bail, Govender said the murder was premeditated and if convicted would carry a minimum sentence of a life imprisonment. Govender said another reason the State was opposed to bail was that Beare was known to the witnesses.

Magistrate Ashwin Singh adjourned the matter to July 11 for a formal bail application. Outside court, a relative who declined to named or photographed, said they were glad with today’s ruling. “We want justice for Halima. This is a serious crime.”

He described Halima as a fun, bubbly person to be around. “She would light up a room, the family are finding it tough. There are children involved.” He said Halima’s husband and son are in hospital recovering well.