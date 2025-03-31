WATCH: New revelations from Gayton McKenzie on the Joshlin Smith investigation

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, and leader of the Patriotic Alliance, Gayton McKenzie, has finally opened up about the Joshlin Smith case. McKenzie was among those who brought the case of the missing child to national attention, but now he is claiming that he has received some backlash.

The Patriotic Alliance leader on Sunday said that an accusation of kidnapping has been levelled against him regarding the case. "We have given our statements to lawyers... Another charge that is we have interfered (with the case). It is now before the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to see whether they are going to prosecute us," he said. In court, Captain Wesley Lombard detailed how the investigation into Joshlin's disappearance was disrupted by misinformation and social media activity.

Joshlin Smith has been missing since February 19, 2024. Lombard said he observed that parts of the community worked against the police, spreading misinformation that the search had stopped after only a few days. "This made gathering assistance more difficult. TikTok influencers appeared to have more influence than law enforcement, with live broadcasts, and sharing details of the investigation. This not only hindered police efforts but also posed a risk to Joshlin’s safety, as suspects in organised crime could monitor police activity and adjust their actions accordingly," Lombard said. “Despite the lack of evidence confirming whether Joshlin was alive or dead, the police remained focused on finding her. However, the constant spread of false information and the demand for police transparency made it harder to conduct the investigation effectively."

McKenzie claimed that the Saldanha Bay councillor called him regarding the case and because the mother (Racquel 'Kelly' Smith) was a member of the PA, he went to assist in the search. He claimed to have met the woman and invited her into the vehicle he was in. Jacquen 'Boeta' Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Kelly Smith. He claimed Smith told him that black people who are Nigerian in the informal settlement had taken Joshlin. "When I talked to her, I got the feeling that everything about her is not the behaviour of a mother who has lost a child. But I reckoned it is because trauma makes people act differently to their normal selves," he said.

"I realised that there was something that did not make sense. I told her to go to the police station and I would remain behind and search. I couldn't leave not knowing where the child was." McKenzie claimed someone came up to him and told him someone was seen walking with the child to a dam in the area. He claims to have relayed the information to a police officer who did not seem to take the matter urgently. He claimed that he was told that Joshlin was sold to Ayanda Letoni for muthi. "The cops feared Ayanda and wanted to arrest us," he added.

He went on to claim that Letoni was a drug dealer who was well known in the community. He said the mayor and Letoni were in cahoots. "They planned to sell Joshlin for a long time. The mastermind is Ayanda, Kelly was paid...The money went to drugs. Joshlin is still alive. I don't buy that muthi thing." IOL