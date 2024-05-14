WATCH: ‘Nobody will be allowed to mess around.’ Cele says SAPS ready for elections

Police Minister has assured South Africans that the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster (JCPS Cluster) are prepared for the upcoming provincial and national elections. Addressing the media on the sidelines of a deployment of crime-fighting units in Reitgat, Loate, Mabopane, Soshanguve areas, Cele warned that those inciting violence ahead of the elections, will be dealt with.

“We have been in contact with the Electoral Commission (IEC) and we are satisfied. We have about 632 stations around the country that are problematic and will need extra resources. But I can assure South Africans that as the elections approach, nobody will be allowed to mess around,” he said. He added that even those who issued “silly statements about there being blood if they don’t win,” will be dealt with.

“There was also another call about recounting votes if people don’t get a two thirds. We hope those statements are not inciting people. Once they reach the levels when they are inciting people, we will have to act, it doesn’t matter who they are,” Cele added. Cele said police management have visited various areas and spoken to police station commanders as well as joined forces with sister structures, like the Department of Justice and Defence to ensure a smooth election.