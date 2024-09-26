WATCH: Over 50 cars destroyed in early morning fire at Phoenix scrapyard

More than 50 vehicles were destroyed in a fire at a scrapyard in Phoenix, north of Durban. Gareth Naidoo of KZN VIP Security said a fire broke out at the property in Canehaven Drive in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He said KZN VIP’s response teams were alerted to the fire and dispatched to the area, along with members from eThekwini Fire Department. One of the 50 vehicles that caught alight at the scrapyard. Picture: KZN VIP Security

"Sadly the yard was well alight with more than 50 vehicles burning and other flammable items. Additional fire trucks were called in from Durban as the fire could be seen from other areas of Phoenix, along with the loud bangs from the exploding cars,“ Naidoo said. He said no injuries were reported during the fire, which took about two hours to put out.

“All emergency services were in attendance. The cause of the fire is unknown and police are investigating further,” Naidoo said. Residents took to social media to report hearing loud bangs and explosions.

"Anybody else heard those loud bangs or explosions in Unit 4, Stonebridge just now? My entire house was vibrating from the noise," wrote Nishaan Manbadh. "I heard that bang and I thought it was a thunder bomb," added Nuns Joseph. Other residents reported hearing the loud sounds from other units in Phoenix, including Unit 2, 5, 8, 15, 20.