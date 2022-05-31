WATCH: Parkwood residents burn vehicle and alleged kidnapper in mob justice attack

Cape Town - The recent spate of kidnappings have all communities on edge and this was visible after a mob justice attack in Cape Town on Tuesday. Residents of Parkwood are alleged to have caught a suspect, who allegedly tried to snatch children in the area.

According to reports the suspect, who drove a champagne-coloured Toyota Avanza, tried to snatch children with the help of accomplices. The accomplices managed to escape; however, the victim was not as lucky. In a number of videos, which have since gone viral on social media platforms, residents can be seen beating an unidentified man to a pulp on an open field next to the M5 highway.

The man can be seen being beaten with poles and various other dangerous weapons. Footage then shows residents in the area pouncing on the vehicle metres away from the man, and literally tearing it apart with their hands. The engine parts are removed, vehicle doors taken off and the vehicle smashed.

In a later video, residents in the background can be heard shouting that their community’s children “will not be next”. A call then comes for the vehicle to be set alight. In further video footage circulating, the vehicle is set on fire with the man, who had also been set alight, lying next to the vehicle.

At this time it is unclear whether the man is still alive. Provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi confirmed the victim’s death due to injuries sustained. “Grassy Park police responded to a complaint earlier today on the corners of Hyde Road and the M5, in Parkwood at around 11am.

“Upon arrival at the scene they found a Toyota Avanza in flames and the body of an unknown man, who (died) as a result of injuries sustained due to the fire. “According to reports three unknown males were driving in the area in a Toyota Avanza when they were attacked by community members who then set the vehicle alight. “Two of the males that were in the vehicle managed to flee the scene.

“The suspects are yet to be arrested. The motive for the attack is unknown. “Grassy Park police registered a murder for further investigation,” Swartbooi said. Police have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Community leader Rashaad Allen, who was at the scene, said residents have had enough of crime. “I have spoken to a number of residents and youth and they all feel what happened was 100% the right thing to do. “A lot of the people I spoke to helped chase these men.

“I met with three grandmothers who all stated if we (as a community) are not going to make an example, people will not take us seriously,” Allen told IOL. He said emotions are currently at an all-time high in the area. Allen said residents are angry that “one of the suspects” got away.