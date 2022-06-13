WATCH: Passenger shot during Melville robbery shootout, police launch manhunt

Johannesburg - A passenger in a vehicle driving past a shootout during an alleged robbery, at a pharmacy in Melville, was hit by a stray bullet and rushed to hospital for medical attention. The shootout took place between a private security guard and eight armed men, who were allegedly robbing a Pharmacy in Melville, Johannesburg.

The shootout began when suspects shot at a private security guard, who was responding to a report of the ongoing robbery at the Pharmacy. Police sopokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said: “The private security officer responded to a business robbery in progress. As he was approaching, the suspects started shooting at him and a shootout ensued. A passenger in a truck that was passing by was hit by a stray bullet and was rushed to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.” The alleged robbery took place on Monday morning, when a group of about eight armed men, who arrived at the scene in a white Toyota Quantum, entered a pharmacy under the pretence of being customers, before they held up the employees in the store at gunpoint, and stole their cell phones and cash.

"Police are searching for a gang of about eight armed men who allegedly robbed a pharmacy in Melville on Monday, June 13, 2022, at about 8.30am, where they took cellphones and an undisclosed amount of cash," said Masondo Police are pleading with anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation of this incident or assist apprehend the suspects to please call the nearest police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.