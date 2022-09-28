WATCH: Peanut butter ‘thief’ beaten to a pulp, but security guards could face criminal charges too

Pretoria - An alleged peanut butter thief was severely and viciously beaten by security guards at an unknown supermarket. The incident was captured in a 27 second video, which saw the alleged thief visibly bruised and bloody in the face.

A security guard is seen removing peanut butter jars off his body, before he unleashes with venom, 15 lashes on the alleged thief’s buttocks. IOL has elected to shield the identity of the alleged peanut butter thief in the video below. The bloodied and bruised alleged peanut butter thief pleads for forgiveness, offers to pay for the peanut butter and tells the guards he is employed.

The security guard ignores him and then proceeds to lash the man with a baton 15 times, in a 27 second video. The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) said it was investigating the matter in a short tweet. “I have a job, I can give you my work numbers. I’m sorry, ”l’ll pay, I’ll pay,” the screams of the alleged peanut butter thief could be heard as he was lashed repeatedly by the guards.

Criminal expert, advocate Deon Pool said the behaviour of the security guards was against the law and they could face criminal charges. “This is absurd. When did we start beating people to a pulp because they are hungry and stealing food? “These security guards can be charged with assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. It can even go as far as attempted murder, depending on the type of injuries and weapons used during the beating.”

Judge Portia Phahlane said the man could sue for pain and suffering, including injuries he sustained during the assault. “He needs a lawyer to sue the security guards and their company for vicarious liability because they did this in the course of performing their duties. “But this is ridiculous. Why not call the police and get him arrested for theft?” Phahlane added.

