WATCH: Police come to the rescue, beat knife-wielding robber

Pretoria – A video of knife-wielding robbers who allegedly robbed a victim of his bag has gone viral on social media after police officers came to the rescue, beating the alleged criminal. The video shows two men trying to retrieve a bag from a suspect who is armed with a knife.

As the men are trying to retrieve the bag, a third man comes and grabs the bag from the man holding the knife and moments later, police officers who appear to be from the Tactical Response Team (TRT) arrive at the crime scene in a Toyota Quantum and tackle the suspect to the ground, before beating him. It is unclear where and when the incident took place, however, there are reports that the incident tool place in Klerksdorp. North West police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said she could not confirm where the video was taken.

“Looking at the quantum, it’s an unmarked vehicle that is used by the police, I can’t even say which TRT unit it is. It is difficult to make an identification.” Myburgh said she would have to ask the Klerksdorp police station commander about the video. She could not confirm if the incident indeed took place in Klerksdorp as believed.

Klerksdorp today, video continues on my next tweet. pic.twitter.com/99unTTi4sF — Hustler9nine™🎲🇿🇦 (@KGstoneSA) July 20, 2022 Most if my tweet, are what happened just today in klerksdorp @HermanMashaba pic.twitter.com/QxtR8b3mOt — Hustler9nine™🎲🇿🇦 (@KGstoneSA) July 20, 2022 In a similar incident in Klerksdorp, a North West man bravely defended himself with a knife from a group of men trying to rob him. In a video clip that surfaced on social media this week, the man is seen standing outside his vehicle when he is accosted by three men on a busy Klerksdorp street. At one point, one of his attackers grab the man’s car door and tries to get inside but, within seconds, the victims fights him off.

The criminals then walk away. The police said the victim has refused to open a case. According to reports, the incident took place outside the Home Affairs office in Klerksdorp.

“The SAPS has taken note of an incident doing the rounds on social media platforms, of a man warding off robbers with a knife. “In the video, approximately five men can be seen attempting to either rob the victim or hijack his white SUV vehicle in the Klerksdorp CBD.“ The SAPS said the man, armed with what appeared to be a knife, courageously fought back until the men gave up.