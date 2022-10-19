WATCH: Police to probe criminal’s brazen escape from back of police van

Durban - Police are aware of a video in which a criminal was seen escaping from the back of a police vehicle, they say. The video has gone viral on social media.

On Wednesday morning, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Masondo said the SAPS was investigating where the incident took place. “The national police commissioner is also concerned about this and we are going to find out in which province it took place.” In the 11-second video, the police van can be seen in traffic that has come to a standstill.

The criminal opens the door and slithers out the van. He then crawls for the first few second before walking away. We do not have a police service. pic.twitter.com/RRozeqGVqP — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) October 18, 2022 Build One South Africa leader, Mmusi Maimane, posted the video on his Twitter account, with the caption: “We do not have a police service?” There was mixed reaction to the escape. Here are some of the comments on Twitter:

Oumakagogo: “It's sad as to how people will take videos to a crime being committed and not assisting. People watched a prisoner escaping. They could have signalled or alighted and arrested the fleeing suspect.” Naekov: “You should say, 'just like that he escapes in front of onlookers and we expect to build a country with these onlookers?'” Another use Tweeted: “Why didn't the people in the cars catch him? Mxm we as the people are part of the problem… we need to work together with the police.”

