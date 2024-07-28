WATCH: Police top brass visit illegal military site in Mpumalanga

Ninety-five Libyan nationals, arrested at a military facility in Mpumalanga on Friday, are expected to be deported once police investigations have been wrapped up.
According to South African Police Service (SAPS) minister, Senzo Mchunu, the men were in the country illegally as there were violations picked up in their visa applications.
Mchunu on Saturday visited the site in White River, along with senior police management including national police commissioner, Fannie Masemola and Hawks head, Godfrey Lebeya.
Mchunu said the men remain in police custody.
Addressing the media, Mchunu said while the facility is legal in terms of Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) processes, investigations have revealed the activities carried out at the facility are not compliant with what is stated on the Psira documents.
Residents have also told police that the men terrorise the community, often robbing and assaulting people.
On Friday, a multidisciplinary team raided the facility.
According to national police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, where they found military training equipment was also found including licensed firearms.
Police also found dagga and cocaine. Some of the other drugs found in their possession are being sent to the SAPS Forensic Science Laboratory in Pretoria to identify them as illegal substances.
Mathe added that SAPS detectives cannot rule out the possibility that the farm is accredited as a security training site, and is allegedly being utilised as an illegal military training camp.
IOL News