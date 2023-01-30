WATCH: Provincial and national police teams join forces in hunt for Gqeberha killers

Provincial and national police teams are expected to work together to find suspects responsible for the eight people murdered in KwaZakele in Gqeberha at the weekend. Police Minister Bheki Cele led the Eastern Cape SAPS top brass to the community following the massacre of three women and five men. Three more people are said to be recovering in hospital.

Provincial spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a homeowner was celebrating his birthday and hosting a party when gunmen stormed the party and opened fire. “Preliminary investigation at this stage revealed that between 5.15pm and 5.30pm, two unknown gunmen entered the yard in Makanda Street, Kwazakele, and started shooting at the guests. “Seven people were fatally injured while another four people sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

“One of the victims succumbed to the injuries in hospital, bringing the total number of deceased to eight. The owner of the house was among the deceased," Naidu said. She added that the motive for the shooting forms part of the police investigations. Speaking from the murder scene on Monday, Cele said the investigation would be undertaken by teams pooled together from the province and at national level.

“Our core function is to find out who did it and put them to the process of law,” he said. Following a full briefing by the provincial @SAPoliceService Minister Cele says investigators are chasing every possible lead to bring justice to the families of those killed on Sunday #MultipleShooting in KwaZakele pic.twitter.com/Srz8g5MUGU — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) January 30, 2023 The Pretoria delegation have visited the bereaved families who are gathered at the scene of the crime; a house in Kwazakele where there was a birthday celebration. pic.twitter.com/Et8ueTY0q5 — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) January 30, 2023

Naidu said the SAPS provincial organised crime unit was investigating eight counts of murder and three of attempted murder. Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene has condemned the incident. “These victims were killed by criminals and we will not rest until we find out what happened and who was responsible for these callous and cold-blooded attacks on these unsuspecting victims,” she said.