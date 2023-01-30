Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, January 30, 2023

WATCH: Provincial and national police teams join forces in hunt for Gqeberha killers

Police Minister Bheki Cele with provincial SAPS management and some of the family of the deceased. Picture: Lirandzu Themba

Published 51m ago

Provincial and national police teams are expected to work together to find suspects responsible for the eight people murdered in KwaZakele in Gqeberha at the weekend.

Police Minister Bheki Cele led the Eastern Cape SAPS top brass to the community following the massacre of three women and five men. Three more people are said to be recovering in hospital.

Provincial spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a homeowner was celebrating his birthday and hosting a party when gunmen stormed the party and opened fire.

“Preliminary investigation at this stage revealed that between 5.15pm and 5.30pm, two unknown gunmen entered the yard in Makanda Street, Kwazakele, and started shooting at the guests.

“Seven people were fatally injured while another four people sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

“One of the victims succumbed to the injuries in hospital, bringing the total number of deceased to eight. The owner of the house was among the deceased," Naidu said.

She added that the motive for the shooting forms part of the police investigations.

Speaking from the murder scene on Monday, Cele said the investigation would be undertaken by teams pooled together from the province and at national level.

“Our core function is to find out who did it and put them to the process of law,” he said.

Naidu said the SAPS provincial organised crime unit was investigating eight counts of murder and three of attempted murder.

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene has condemned the incident.

“These victims were killed by criminals and we will not rest until we find out what happened and who was responsible for these callous and cold-blooded attacks on these unsuspecting victims,” she said.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the victims or tracing their next of kin or any information relating to the suspects is asked to please contact the Provincial OCI, D/Capt Sitole on 082 457 2812 or Crime Stop on 086 00 10111.

IOL

