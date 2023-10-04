Less than 24 hours after a cash-in-transit (CIT) heist in Durban left one person dead, another has taken place in KwaMashu. Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle Van Reenan said they responded to reports of a CIT heist on Malendela Drive in KwaMashu at around 6am.

“On arrival on scene an armoured vehicle was found to have been blown up and engulfed in flames,” Van Reenan said. “Three people were treated for moderate injuries and taken by ambulances to nearby hospitals for further medical care.” Van Reenan said the South African Police Services (SAPS) were on scene.

They have been approached for comment. In Tuesday’s event ALS Paramedics spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said they were alerted to the CIT heist just after 9am. “The vehicle was found lying on its side against a property,” he said.

“A quick triage was done by paramedics and one guard was found to have sustained fatal injuries and unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on scene,” Jamieson said. “One guard had sustained critical gunshot wounds and was stabilized on scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before a call was made to the Netcare911 Aeromedical Helicopter to airlift the guard to hospital.” The third guard sustained moderate injuries and was stabilised on scene.