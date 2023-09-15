WATCH: Residents loot smouldering cash van following heist near Alberton

Residents ran to grab cash from a smouldering cash van, just moments after it was blown up near Alberton, earlier this week. The video that went viral on social media, shows hordes of people running to steal money from the vehicle, lying on its side on the R554, near the N3 turn-off.

According to the police, armed suspects bombed a G4S vehicle and made off with an undisclosed amount of money. Police said the robbery suspects were driving four vehicles, a Hyundai iX35, BMW, Ford Ranger and an Audi A4.

Among the deceased is a well-known alleged criminal from Mabopane in Pretoria while the rest hailed from Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Zimbabwe. Seven suspects were from Gauteng, including David Lehlohonolo Tshuto, 41, from Mabopane, a well-known criminal in the capital according to sources. Others from Gauteng are Mandlakayise Ngcobo, 49, Mzwandile Wiseman Hlongwane, 43, Siyabonga Nicholus Mkhunya, 44, Mandlenkosi Magangane, 35, Thabo Christopher Thipe, 54, and Ramaisa Dipholo, 36.