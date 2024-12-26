WATCH | Residents still hopeful for Joshlin Smith, 10 months after her disappearance

The disappearance of Joshlin Smith has captured the hearts of the nation and 10 months later, the search for her continues. The green-eyed girl from Saldanha Bay in the Western Cape mysteriously disappeared on February 19, 2024. She was last seen at about 5 p.m.

At the time of her disappearance, Joshlin’s mother told police that when she had returned home after being out for the day, she had looked for the child but could not find her. She later got hold of her boyfriend, who was supposed to look after Joshlin, but he could not account for her whereabouts. Joshlin was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and light blue denim shorts. She also has a birthmark located on her left arm.

Since then, there has been no word or sighting of the little Grade 1 learner from Diazville Primary School. While endless searches have been ongoing, the community remains hopeful Joshlin will be found. On March 7, four suspects appeared before the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court.

The suspects, Joshlin’s mother, Kelly Smith, her boyfriend, Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn and the alleged sangoma, Phumza Sigaqa. Charges against the four are trafficking in persons and kidnapping. Hundreds of residents pitched up for the court case baying for the blood of the accused.

At the time, members of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) were leading the searches calling for Joshlin's return. On March 13, the three accused in the matter abandoned their bail while the state withdrew its charges against Sigaqa. Thereafter, the case was postponed for two months.

While the matter may have been postponed in the courtroom, searches continued for Joshlin and rumours of her whereabouts sparked outrage as all leads led to dead ends. A fourth suspect was arrested, again, a woman. Laurentia Lombaard was arrested on the same charges and subsequently abandoned her bail on March 25.

During this time it was also discovered Joshlin’s mother, Kelly is pregnant. By the group’s next appearance in May, Kelly could be seen with a massive baby bump. Her hair all blown out and she was all smiles during proceedings. After a lengthy postponement, the group appeared in court again on October 21. Days after Joshlin’s seventh birthday. During proceedings, the State confirmed that the matter was finally ready to be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

Then, in a turn of events, the State revealed it was withdrawing charges against one of the accused. The State withdrew all charges against Lombaard, who got emotional and teary as the information was being relayed in open court. The indictment was handed over to the court which sent shockwaves through the court and the broader community.

Lombaard who had become a state witness against her former co-accused. The indictment stated Kelly communicated in August 2023 her plan to have her children to be taken away or sold. The plan was for this to happen in January or February, 2024. The day before Joshlin disappeared, Sunday, February 18, Kelly and Joshlin walked to a white vehicle that was parked near their home. The indictment reads that an unknown woman alighted from the vehicle, spoke to Kelly, handed her something and she and Joshlin returned home. It further reads that later on the same day, the three accused, including Lombaard had discussed the plan and how the money would be divided.

On the day of Joshlin’s disappearance (February 19), Kelly told her and her brother they would not be attending school and packed Joshlin’s clothes into a bag. She left for work and left the children in the custody of Appolis. While Kelly was at work, Appolis, van Rhyn, and Lombaard were smoking inside the home while the children were present. Later that day, Kelly is alleged to have returned home and took Joshlin, along with the bag of clothes she’d packed and the pair left on foot.

The indictment states Joshlin and Kelly got into a white vehicle and drove away. Later that evening, Kelly started looking for Joshlin and reported her missing to police. The State said evidence and documents will be produced to the court.

The arrests of more suspects cannot be ruled outand more charges may also be added to the indictment. The trio will be appearing in the Western Cape High Court on January 31, 2025, for pre-trial.