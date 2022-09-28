WATCH: Security guard stabbed, shots fired as scuffle breaks out at KZN school

Durban – A security guard was injured in a scuffle at the Alston Primary School in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday afternoon.
It is alleged that a man entered the school premises and stabbed the guard. Two other people were injured at the school. No fatalities were reported.
In footage of the incident, pupils can be seen seated on benches at the school and moments later they grab their bags and start screaming as shots are fired.
In a second clip, a bloodied man, believed to be the attacker, is seen being subdued by security officers and police.
Provincial spokesperson for the department of basic education, Kwazi Mthethwa, said education is under attack in KZN.
KZN learner who allegedly set deputy principal’s car alight, due back in court in October
KZN teacher recovering in hospital after being shot multiple times
WATCH: KZN Grade 10 learner sets deputy principal’s car alight after cellphone is confiscated
KZN principal killed trying to save woman teacher in domestic dispute
Department of Education probes KZN teen’s death after class braai ends in tragedy
“These attacks on schools, learners, and educators are attacks on children’s right to an education. This is anarchy and we are not going to tolerate it,” Mthethwa said.
He said that a further update would be provided in due course.
The DA's spokesperson on education, Dr Imran Keeka, has condemned the incident, adding that “criminal thugs and their dastardly actions have endangered so many lives”.
“We call upon SAPS to make sure that they ensure that the wheels of justice turn swiftly to put them exactly where they belong. School safety requires a whole-of-society approach involving parents, learners, the school, religious organisations, NPOs (non-profit organisations) and all other stakeholders. Without a comprehensive approach schools will never be safe.
“In this regard, I recently tabled a motion calling upon MEC (Mbali) Frazer to adopt such a stance. It is hoped that she will. In this particular instance, it is very important, given the circumstances and the young age of the learners, that psychosocial services are rolled out at the school. What is important is that life was not lost,” he said.
The incident comes just weeks after a teenager set a deputy principal’s car alight after she confiscated his cellphone.
IOL