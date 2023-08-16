WATCH: Shop of horror - Gang hit in Cape Town store sparks fear

Warning: This story contains graphic images and may be triggering for some readers. An alleged gang hit in Wetton, Cape Town, had people express their concerns after a brazen gunman chased a suspected gangster into a local shop and opened fire.

The shocking shooting on the corners of Wetton and Plantation roads was captured on CCTV cameras and shows frightened bystanders running for cover. The video, which surfaced on Monday afternoon, shows the alleged gangster running into the shop in an attempt to evade his attacker. The gunman opens fire, and the victim is seen falling to the ground.

According to a Daily Voice source, the shooting was a hit on a member of the Ghetto Kids gang from Hanover Park. "This is because of the infighting in the gang, and it appears that the victim was followed," the insider said. "He was shot in the arm, chest, and bum but survived and was taken away from the crime scene by paramedics."

The gunman can be seen firing at his target. Picture: Screengrab Police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk has confirmed the incident, adding: "Lansdowne police are investigating an attempted murder case following a shooting incident at about 1.30 pm in Wetton Road, Lansdowne, where an unknown male was shot several times and transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment. "The unknown suspect fled the scene on a scooter bike and is yet to be arrested. "The motive is believed to be gang-related."

Lansdowne CPF member Rafique Foflonker. Picture: Supplied Rafique Foflonker of the Lansdowne Community Police Forum (CPF) said the incident has left the community on edge, but they are grateful no shoppers were hurt. "It was very scary and shocking to see how the gunman just opened fire so recklessly, and he could have hit any bystander in the shop," Foflonker explained. "The video has gone viral and sparked fear among residents, who are even too scared to go to the shops now.

"The gunman had no regard for anyone and appeared hellbent on killing his target." Foflonker said that residents are hopeful that an eyewitness will come forward and urged people to report all suspicious activity to police. "We would never ask people to follow a gunman after a shooting, but we hope someone will come forward with information.