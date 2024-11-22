WATCH: South African woman allegedly registers spaza shop for ‘illegal’ foreigners

A video is making rounds on social media of a South African woman who was allegedly caught registering a spaza shop for two foreign nationals. According to a caption of the clip uploaded onto X (Twitter), the men are said to be in the country illegally. The incident took place in the township of Sebokeng in Gauteng.

WATCH: South African woman caught assisting illegal foreigners to register a spaza shop in Sebokeng, Vaal. pic.twitter.com/4zypIeNfJW — Tazz 𝕏 (@tazzman_dumi) November 21, 2024 In the clip a man wearing a cap is seen interrogating a woman who is standing with the men suspected to be in the country illegally. He repeatedly asks her why she is helping the pair.

“You have their documents,” the man says and points to papers he has behind her back. “How can you as a South African come to register for Pakistanis?” The woman denies this and the man continues to prod, asking what she is there to do. One of the men attempts to get away and the man ropes him in and also questions him on what they are there to do. “Sister our children have died, how can you be busy registering for these people? They said they came here with you. They don’t have anything on them but, you’re holding the papers

“These are the people responsible for the deaths of our children and you are here with them. Why are South Africans like this?” As the man continued to talk angrily, he is interrupted by someone outside of frame to whom responds: “Wait a bit. These offices are ours. They are ours.” The South African Criminal Justice System has warned that anyone who commits fraud to register a spaza shop for a foreigner will face the full brunt of the law.