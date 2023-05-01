WATCH: Street mash-up: Farmer and potato looter square off after truck loses load

A farmer and an apparent potato looter squared off in a near street bout after the man helped himself to a bag of potatoes. It appears that the truck lost its load, leading to a frenzy on the roadway. In a clip that's surfaced on social media, people can be seen rushing to grab potatoes, which are strewn all over the road. It’s unclear where in South Africa the incident occurred.

The farmer gets out of his vehicle and chases the people away. He gets into a scuffle with the man. The two can be seen in a heated exchange. The man eventually grabs a sack of potatoes and darts off. pic.twitter.com/jINqWmB0yK — Shonny (@Shonny_SA) April 30, 2023

In February, a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) staffer, caught allegedly stealing meat from a truck in KwaZulu-Natal, appeared in the Melmoth Magistrate's Court on theft-related charges.

However, the MSF said its own preliminary investigations revealed that the meat was put in the back of the MSF vehicle and that the alleged looters attempted to pressure the MSF driver into helping them to flee with the meat. MSF said the employee refused to flee with the meat which was seen in the back of a branded MSF van. In the video clip, which has gone viral on social media, people are seen grabbing meat from a truck parked along the R66 in King Cetshwayo. The video was taken on January 19 after the truck had broken down on the side of the road.