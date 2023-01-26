WATCH: Taxi driver busted after his ‘disgusting’ road rage filmed

A taxi driver who violently attacked a motorist and bashed in the windows of his car during an alleged road rage incident has been busted. Videos of the vicious assault went viral on social media and sent tongues wagging as people vented their anger at the driver.

In a series of videos posted on TikTok and Facebook, it shows the driver of a white VW Beetle passing a white Quantum taxi that is in the right turning lane. @tman_021 #taxidriverssouthafrica #SAMA28 #makethedriverfamous ♬ original sound - 🤪 Tman 😜 The taxi driver then forces his way in and collides with the unsuspecting motorist. As the video continues the taxi driver is again seen drifting through lanes nearly hitting another motorist before the driver of a white SUV blocks him off at the next intersection.

The taxi driver then starts screaming at the motorist behind the wheel of the Beetle, and gets out of his van carrying an object and yelling at him. “I did nothing wrong!” the motorist cries out before the taxi driver bashes in the windows of the VW while its occupant – obviously fearing for his life – begs him to stop, hysterically screaming: “I’m sorry, I’m sorry!” DAMAGE: VW Beetle smashed in City Safety boss JP Smith says everyone was angry when they saw the clip and he immediately alerted his teams to the shocking altercation.

‘When we saw the video, everyone’s blood was boiling to see how these thugs on the road behave,” he adds. “The incident happened on De Bron Road near Brackenfell and officials from our directorate immediately made contact with SAPS Durbanville, in order to assist in tracing and prosecuting the suspect.” Smith explains they were told that Durbanville SAPS traced the taxi owner, who informed them of the location of the driver. He was later arrested.

“A criminal case has been registered and the owner of the registered vehicle cooperated and provided the details of the driver,” Smith adds. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirms: “A case of malicious damage to property is registered at Durbanville police for investigation. “A 27-year-old suspect [taxi driver] was arrested and will appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court once charged.”