Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

WATCH: Toddler among three killed in N1 horror crash, where driver drove on wrong side of highway

The City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department's newly-acquired emergency services fleet Picture: Supplied

The City of Tshwane’s Emergency Services Department's newly-acquired emergency services fleet Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

A video showing a horror crash on the N1 North near Atterbury in Menlyn at the weekend, has gone viral on social media.

The video shows a vehicle speeding contraflow on the highway and crashes head-on into a second vehicle after missing a truck.

Tshwane Emergency spokesperson, Thabo Mabaso, said a toddler was among those killed in a the crash.

He told IOL that two other people also died at the scene.

“Two patients were immediately declared dead on scene by paramedics. Two other adults and a toddler received emergency medical treatment for critical injuries. The toddler with critical injuries unfortunately succumbed to injuries while receiving emergency medical treatment on the scene,” Mabaso said.

More on this

He said three other adults and a toddler were also injured.

He said police are investigating further.

@rv14_kvr

The life of a baby and adult are instantly ended after a vehicle travelling contra flow on the N1 highway in Centurion collides head on with another.

♬ original sound - Kyle van Reenen

Meanwhile, the N1 north near Pretoria has been reopened to traffic after a petrol tanker burst into flames near Botha Avenue in Centurion earlier on Tuesday. Human remains believed to be of the driver of the truck were burnt beyond recognition in the cab of the tanker.

IOL

Related Topics:

road accident and incident

Share

Recent stories by:

Se-Anne Rall
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe