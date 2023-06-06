WATCH: Toddler among three killed in N1 horror crash, where driver drove on wrong side of highway

A video showing a horror crash on the N1 North near Atterbury in Menlyn at the weekend, has gone viral on social media.
The video shows a vehicle speeding contraflow on the highway and crashes head-on into a second vehicle after missing a truck.
Tshwane Emergency spokesperson, Thabo Mabaso, said a toddler was among those killed in a the crash.
He told IOL that two other people also died at the scene.
“Two patients were immediately declared dead on scene by paramedics. Two other adults and a toddler received emergency medical treatment for critical injuries. The toddler with critical injuries unfortunately succumbed to injuries while receiving emergency medical treatment on the scene,” Mabaso said.
Man, 19, refused bail following arrest for 2021 murder and robbery
Woman charged with 10-year-old Pinetown girl's murder abandons bail
N1 freeway partially opens after tanker ferrying 40 000 litres of petrol burst into flames in Tshwane
Not our monkeys: Gauteng Health Dept insists videos of monkeys in water tanks are not from Jubilee Hospital
Driver burnt beyond recognition after petrol tanker explodes on N1 in Centurion
He said three other adults and a toddler were also injured.
He said police are investigating further.
@rv14_kvr
The life of a baby and adult are instantly ended after a vehicle travelling contra flow on the N1 highway in Centurion collides head on with another.♬ original sound - Kyle van Reenen
Meanwhile, the N1 north near Pretoria has been reopened to traffic after a petrol tanker burst into flames near Botha Avenue in Centurion earlier on Tuesday. Human remains believed to be of the driver of the truck were burnt beyond recognition in the cab of the tanker.
IOL