WATCH: Toddler among three killed in N1 horror crash, where driver drove on wrong side of highway

A video showing a horror crash on the N1 North near Atterbury in Menlyn at the weekend, has gone viral on social media. The video shows a vehicle speeding contraflow on the highway and crashes head-on into a second vehicle after missing a truck.

Tshwane Emergency spokesperson, Thabo Mabaso, said a toddler was among those killed in a the crash. He told IOL that two other people also died at the scene. “Two patients were immediately declared dead on scene by paramedics. Two other adults and a toddler received emergency medical treatment for critical injuries. The toddler with critical injuries unfortunately succumbed to injuries while receiving emergency medical treatment on the scene,” Mabaso said.

He said three other adults and a toddler were also injured. He said police are investigating further.