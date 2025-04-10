Watchdog bodies claim justice system failures in Omotoso rape case acquittal

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi has confirmed that she has received a report from the National Director of public Prosecutions (NDPP), Shamila Batohi after the minister, last week, gave the NDPP a directive to give her a detailed report on the circumstances that led to the acquittal of the Nigerian televangelist, Timothy Omotoso. This comes after the Cultural, Religious and Linguistic (CRL) Commission, alongside the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Thursday, jointly announced the establishment of an inquiry to probe systemic failures in the justice system.

The three Chapter 9 institutions have indicated that they too are not satisfied by the recent judgment by the High Court in the Eastern Cape which acquitted the rape accused Nigerian pastor of more than 32 charges of rape and human trafficking. For more than 8 years, the 66-year-old pastor and his two-co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zikiswa Sitho, faced facing multiple charges including racketeering, trafficking in persons, rape, and sexual assault, with Judge Irma Schoeman revealing that the previous prosecutors had acted improperly and had failed to cross-examine the accused adequately. Speaking during a joint briefing held at the SAHRC offices in Braamfontein on Thursday, CRL chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva indicated that they will also engage with the National Prosecuting Authority over its handling of the case.

Mkhwanazi-Xaluva stated: "The recent judgment highlighted the failures and the concerning in the system. If this is not addressed, it will undermine all efforts taken by the broader society to address the issues of GBV. Against the backdrop of this judgment, we are not convinced that justice was done on this matter. "It is therefore imperative that we independently, interrogate the gaps highlighted in the judgment and then recommend measures that must be introduced to ensure that this does not similarly recur. To this end, the commission will jointly conduct an inquiry into the processes that led to the outcome of this and other cases." Mkhwanazi-Xaluva indicated that the inquiry headed by the three Chapter 9 institutions will rely on the testimonies of various experts and witnesses as it gathers its evidence.

"Several institutions and individuals will be called upon by the inquiry within the next few months to investigate the whole process,' she added. However, Mkhwanza-Xaluva indicated that the recent acquittal of the Nigerian televangelist has not done much to instill confidence in the millions of victims of GBVF in the country who will be left discouraged from coming forward. Following their controversial acquittal, last week Kubayi, invoked Section 33(a) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Act with the minister also directing Batohi to give her a full report on the acquittal, following widespread criticism of the prosecution's handling of the case.