Water tanker truck stolen in Limpopo, and recovered by police moments later

Members of the SA Police Service (SAPS) Waterberg district flying squad in Limpopo have arrested a man accused of stealing a water tanker truck. The heavy truck was stolen on Wednesday, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“Police were conducting crime prevention duties when they received information regarding a white Tata truck that was stolen in the Lephalale policing area and reportedly en route to Mokopane town while travelling along the N11 public road,” said Mashaba. “The members swiftly responded and managed to spot a water truck tanker fitting the description, and they then pulled it over. The driver was asked about the legal ownership of the truck, but he failed to provide a satisfactory response and was immediately apprehended on the spot for being in possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.” Police in Limpopo intercepted and recovered a water tanker truck after it was reported stolen in Lephalale. Picture: SAPS The man who was driving the stolen truck is set to appear before the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of being in possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

Police said the detained man’s age is yet to be determined. On Wednesday, IOL reported that police in Limpopo arrested a 35-year-old man while he was trying to smuggle a stolen Toyota Fortuner out of South Africa to Zimbabwe via the Beitbridge border. A 35-year-old South African man was arrested by police in Limpopo while attempting to smuggle a stolen Toyota Fortuner vehicle into Zimbabwe. Picture: SAPS At the time, Mashaba said the fight against the smuggling of stolen motor vehicles in the province “by the industrious men and women in blue” continues to yield positive results.

“A 35-year-old male suspect was apprehended in the Mokopane policing precinct by members of the provincial tracking team in collaboration with private security and an investigation company on Tuesday, October 31,” said Mashaba. The law enforcement agencies sprang into action after the SAPS crime intelligence unit at Lebowakgomo provided information about a stolen silver-grey Toyota Fortuner, which was reportedly stolen last Wednesday in Benoni, Gauteng. “The motor vehicle was reportedly travelling along the N1 public road from Johannesburg heading to the Beitbridge border post, and an intelligence-driven operation was conducted to locate it. The Toyota Fortuner fitting the description was spotted and forced to stop at Nyl Plaza Tollgate,” said Mashaba.