Friday, May 17, 2024

‘We are going to miss his smile that gave us hope that all is well’ - Murdered five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane laid to rest

The funeral of Ditebogo Phalane, who was murdered in a botched hijacking on May 10 is currently taking place. Picture: Supplied

The funeral of Ditebogo Phalane, who was murdered in a botched hijacking on May 10 is currently taking place. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

A day after two people were arrested in connection with his death, five-year-old Ditebogo Phalane will be laid to rest on Friday.

The funeral service is currently taking place in Soshanguve, Pretoria.

The top brass of the South African Police Service (SAPS) are in attendance, including national Police Minister Bheki Cele, who is also expected to speak at the funeral.

National Police Minister Bheki Cele is among the top brass of the SAPS in attendance. Picture: SAPS

Phalane was killed on the evening of May 10, as he ran out to greet his father, in what police say was a botched hijacking.

The incident took place in Soshanguve.

Following the shooting incident, Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said that according to information, an unconfirmed number of armed suspects allegedly hijacked the father’s Toyota bakkie and shot the boy, who later died in hospital.

On Thursday, police arrested two suspects.

Ditebogo Phalane will be laid to rest on Friday. Picture: Supplied

They said the vehicle used during the hijacking incident has been seized.

“A car jamming device, a firearm and a stolen vehicle was also found in the suspect’s possession.”

Ditebogo Phalane’s obituary.

In a heart-warming obituary, Phalane has been described as a bright and loving light in the lives of all who knew him.

His teachers described him as a child who was always ready for a challenge, inquisitive and someone who stood up for what he believed it.

They said Phalane enjoyed music and dancing.

He is survived by his parents and two siblings.

Police said the suspects will appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

IOL News

Related Topics:

SAPSNPAMagistrates CourtPretoriaBheki CeleCrime and courtsMurderHijackingShootingDeaths and TributesGun Violence