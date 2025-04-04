'We did a good job' | NPA chief defends Timothy Omotoso prosecution team, despite acquittal outcry

Nigerian televangelist Timothy Omotoso was found not guilty of the charges against him after he spent eight years in jail. The 66-year-old Omotoso and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani, 41, and Zikiswa Sitho, 33, faced 32 counts of charges which included racketeering, trafficking in persons, rape, and sexual assault, but were acquitted this week.

This ignited an uproar, with South Africans accusing the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) of mishandling the case. However, NPA head in the Eastern Cape, Barry Madolo, claims that the prosecutors did a good job, as far as he knows. In an interview with the SABC, Madolo said: "I kept my fingers on the pulse of the case. I think the prosecutors did a good job there. This case has a long history. There was a team of prosecutors which we had to remove and brought in a new team. It is a trusted team." Madolo added that he was, however, taken aback when he heard about the judgment.

"I think one needs to look at the judgment and transcript as a whole. These prosecutors that were there are seasoned. I'm not defending them, but my view and my position is that we are waiting for a copy of the judgment which we are supposed to get today," he added. Witness Cheryl Zondi sobbed after the ruling and spoke about how she and others wanted to stop Omotoso. "All sorts of fabrications were spread about us ... Our lives have never been the same after coming out about this," Zondi told the SABC.

"One has to wonder; so, this was what the last eight years of our lives have come down to? The main concern was not even what he did to us but knowing that he was not going to stop." Women For Change reiterated its support to victims and survivors of gender-based violence (GBV). "The South African government fails victims/survivors of GBV and Femicide every single day. We stand with Cheryl Zondi, Pamela Mabini - the state witness in this case - who was gunned down last month in front of her home, and every other victim of Omotoso's crimes. We believe you," said the organisation.