‘We didn't know if we were going home in a body bag’ says Durban taxi driver after passenger arrested with explosives

Durban – A Durban taxi driver whose passenger was arrested with commercial explosives in his bag said he “went cold” when he found out. The Hawks intercepted a taxi on the M41 near uMhlanga on Tuesday afternoon and arrested a 23-year-old man.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, police received information about a suspect who was in possession of commercial explosives. “It is alleged that the suspect was in the minibus taxi that was travelling to Durban.” The explosives that were seized. Mhlongo said the taxi was stopped.

He said the suspect tried to flee but was arrested. Mhlongo said commercial explosives were found in his bag. “The Explosives Unit and Local Criminal Record Centre were summoned to process the crime scene as well as to secure the exhibits.”

The taxi driver said he was headed for the Durban Bus Station. Mhlongo said according to a preliminary police report, the suspect was headed for Gauteng. He told East Coast Radio that he had dropped off passengers in uMhlanga when he noticed two cars following him.

He said the next thing police vehicles surrounded the taxi and he was asked to get out. The driver said he didn’t know what was going on but when he heard that there were explosives in the taxi, he went cold, ECR reported. He told East Coast Radio that he was grateful to be alive.